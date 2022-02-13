CMLL Roundup: Former WWE luchador returns, Volador Jr. title defense, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

Mascara Dorada announced that he is coming back to CMLL. The masked man was formerly known as Gran Metalik in WWE. Speaking on CMLL Informa, Mascara Dorada mentioned that his return to CMLL is imminent contingent on immigration paperwork. He debuted for CMLL in July 2005 and exited in November 2016 to sign with WWE. Gran Metalik was released from WWE in November 2021. Through his time in WWE, he never forgot what CMLL did for him. Mascara Dorada remains grateful to the hand that fed him in a time when he had nothing.

Contento de regresas ami casa @CMLL_OFICIAL en esta vida tienes que ser agradecido ala mano que te da de comer cuando no tienes nada espero verlos pronto #mexicolindo los tiempos de Dios son perfectos #simbita pic.twitter.com/wnDH7Aa7Eb — mascaradorada (@Mascaradorada24) February 9, 2022

Mascara Dorada racked up numerous championships during his run in CMLL. He won the CMLL World Super Lightweight Championship, CMLL World Trios Championship twice, CMLL World Welterweight Championship four times, Mexican National Trios Championship, NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship, and Occidente Welterweight Championship. That list is much more impressive than his only taste of gold in the WWE winning the 24/7 Championship then losing it 8 seconds later.

CMLL’s biggest match of the week had Volador Jr. defending the NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship against Fugaz on Friday night (Feb. 11, 2022). The finish came down to a pair of flipping piledrivers. Fugaz used a monkey flip transition to score his move. Volador kicked out on the cover and came back with a Mexican Destroyer to win. Volador’s title reign stands at 1,289 days and counting.

Volador Jr. retuvo el Campeonato Mundial Histórico de Peso Welter ante Fugaz en una lucha donde ambos gladiadores mostraron lo mejor de su repertorio aéreo.

https://t.co/0Ijz8kSllE #CMLL #LuchaLibre #ViernesEspectacularCMLL

pic.twitter.com/erSeDIqqHK — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 12, 2022

Enjoy the high-flying highlights.

In the main event of Friday’s show, Los Infernales (Mephisto, Hechicero, & Euforia) defeated Los Ingobernables (Angel de Oro, El Terrible, & Niebla Roja) when Mephisto pinned Angel on a double underhook facebuster in the third fall. Afterward, Mephisto requested to challenge Angel for the Mexican National Light Heavyweight Championship. That title bout will take place next Friday, February 18.

We’ll close with a photo of Kemonito chilling in a TV studio.

Who are you eager to see Mascara Dorada wrestle in CMLL?