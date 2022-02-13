Matt Cardona’s first NWA world title defense is against a major name

Matt Cardona won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship from Trevor Murdoch on Saturday night (Feb. 12, 2022). He barely had any time to celebrate before the next challenger emerged. The man who called his shot is statistically one of the greatest NWA champions of all-time.

In a post-match promo, Cardona promised to save the NWA by taking it to new heights, and he also promised to be the greatest NWA world heavyweight champion ever. Enter Nick Aldis looking to regain Sweet Charlotte.

Aldis: I have a contractual rematch that I never redeemed, so I’m here tonight to tell you flat out that your challenger is looking right at you. So, don’t get too comfortable with that Ten Pounds of Gold, because it’s coming home to the real worlds champion.

Cardona versus Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship is official for the Crockett Cup.

Aldis is a two-time NWA world titleholder. His second reign lasted 1,043 days and put him in the prestigious 1,000 day club alongside Lou Thesz (twice), Dory Funk Jr., Dan Severn, and Gene Kiniski.

Cardona isn’t worried. The next morning, he responded with a middle finger.

I am @nwa World’s Heavyweight Champion. I can’t believe I just typed that. Fuck that. I CAN believe I just typed that. I worked my ass for this! @TheRealTMurdoch is a tough son of a bitch and he will forever have my respect. As for @RealNickAldis? pic.twitter.com/Eaw4BNaSiV — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 13, 2022

The Crockett Cup event is based around a 16-team tag tournament to win the titular trophy. It is scheduled to span two nights on March 19 and March 20 in Nashville, TN. Aldis wrestling Cardona brings up a question of the former champ’s stamina, because he’s already been entered in the Crockett Cup tournament with Doug Williams.

No surprises here, but we're honored to announce as the first *official* entrants into the #CrockettCup :



Former:

IWGP Tag Team Champions

TNA @IMPACTWRESTLING Tag Team Champions@DougWilliamsUK & @RealNickAldis

THE BRITISH INVASION pic.twitter.com/V0MB5YjOKi — NWA (@nwa) February 11, 2022

The first four teams announced include:

La Rebellion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666)

Briscoe Brothers

British Invasion (Nick Aldis & Doug Williams)

Strictly Business (Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis)

If Aldis has to face any of those tough teams on the same day he fights Cardona, he will definitely be at a disadvantage. Win or loss in the tournament, energy will be expended. Of course, this announcement could be foreshadowing that the British Invasion lose on the first night. That would free up Aldis to focus solely on the Ten Pounds of Gold, if that match takes place on the second night.

Whatever happens, Aldis better keep his head on a swivel at all times. Jeff Jarrett is the official ambassador for the Crockett Cup, so you know guitars will be swinging.

BREAKING: As reported in The Tennessean, former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion @RealJeffJarrett is the official ambassador of The #CrockettCup‼️



Don't miss YOUR chance to witness history in-person, in Nashville, TN on March 19 & 20.



️https://t.co/AcjGDMHdcP pic.twitter.com/8rAq6LOXEk — NWA (@nwa) February 11, 2022

Does Cardona versus Aldis excite you? Who are you picking to win as an early prediction?