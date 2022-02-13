 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Matt Cardona wins the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

Matt Cardona’s belief in himself never wavered after being released by WWE. He lived the mantra, “Always ready.” Cardona popped in as a surprise in AEW, then he went to the indies to become a deathmatch king by winning the GCW world title. Cardona jammed with Impact, but it took a while for success. He never quit and earned gold in the form of the Impact Digital Media Championship. Cardona added a couple more indie belts to his collection to become Broski 4 Beltz.

Cardona also moonlighted with the NWA and positioned himself for a shot at Trevor Murdoch and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at PowerrrTrip on February 12. Cardona had a chance to be in prestigious company.

Lo and behold, Cardona did it! He hit the Radio Silence leg lariat to defeat Murdoch and win the Ten Pounds of Gold. Cardona can now be recognized in the same breath as legends Lou Thesz, Ric Flair, and Dory Funk Jr.

Unfortunately, Cardona’s big moment was booed by the fans. He returned the favor by not signing autographs.

The PowerrrTrip show was a ‘TV’ taping for the NWA, so this match should be available soon for viewing. Powerrr airs Tuesdays at 6:05 pm ET for subscribers on Fite, and the free replay airs Fridays at 6:05 pm ET on YouTube. No official announcement has been made yet for the air date of Cardona winning the NWA world title.

Until then, soak in the glow of Cardona fulfilling his dream of making it to the top. It is an amazing ride of grit, guts, and gumption. Woo, woo, woo, you know it.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...