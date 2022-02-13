Matt Cardona wins the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Matt Cardona’s belief in himself never wavered after being released by WWE. He lived the mantra, “Always ready.” Cardona popped in as a surprise in AEW, then he went to the indies to become a deathmatch king by winning the GCW world title. Cardona jammed with Impact, but it took a while for success. He never quit and earned gold in the form of the Impact Digital Media Championship. Cardona added a couple more indie belts to his collection to become Broski 4 Beltz.

I walked into @aiwrestling last night as Broski 4 Beltz and I walked out as Broski 4 Beltz!



Will I walk out of @nwa #NWAPowerrrTrip as Broski 5 Beltz?!



WOO WOO WOO. YOU KNOW IT! pic.twitter.com/rRsU2AZzME — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 12, 2022

Cardona also moonlighted with the NWA and positioned himself for a shot at Trevor Murdoch and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at PowerrrTrip on February 12. Cardona had a chance to be in prestigious company.

Harley and I are both Kings. And after tonight, we’ll both be @nwa World Heavyweight Champions! #NWAPowerrrTrip pic.twitter.com/zOMV8aZpy6 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 12, 2022

Lo and behold, Cardona did it! He hit the Radio Silence leg lariat to defeat Murdoch and win the Ten Pounds of Gold. Cardona can now be recognized in the same breath as legends Lou Thesz, Ric Flair, and Dory Funk Jr.

Unfortunately, Cardona’s big moment was booed by the fans. He returned the favor by not signing autographs.

The @NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion for less than 20 mins., & @TheMattCardona has already made his feelings about the #NWAFam clear. pic.twitter.com/APKfP3ffDZ — Pollo Del Mar - Twitch.tv/PolloDelMar (@TheGlamazonPDM) February 13, 2022

The PowerrrTrip show was a ‘TV’ taping for the NWA, so this match should be available soon for viewing. Powerrr airs Tuesdays at 6:05 pm ET for subscribers on Fite, and the free replay airs Fridays at 6:05 pm ET on YouTube. No official announcement has been made yet for the air date of Cardona winning the NWA world title.

Until then, soak in the glow of Cardona fulfilling his dream of making it to the top. It is an amazing ride of grit, guts, and gumption. Woo, woo, woo, you know it.