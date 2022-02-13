Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 43 results & Week 44 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Feb. 6-12, 2022: Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

According to Max, this is when he whispered two heartwarming words in his childhood idol’s ear...

“You suck.”

Yet another big week for All Elite. In addition to the top two, the FTW champ, one former WWE Superstar making an intriguing offer to another, the third man in the Salt of the Earth & the Best in the World’s drama, and a Very Nice, Very Evil newcomer all made the cut.

They couldn’t keep the new Impact Digital champ out though!

WWE was represented by a former Georgia Tech d-lineman and a former UFC Bantamweight champ.

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 43

1. MJF

2. CM Punk

3. Ricky Starks

4. Jon Moxley

5. Bryan Danielson

6. Matt Cardona

7. (tie) Roman Reigns

7. (tie) Wardlow

9. (tie) Danhausen

9. (tie) Ronda Rousey

Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the he might not be Piper in Portland just yet, but he is in the top five...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Feb. 5

1. Roman Reigns - 175.5

2. CM Punk - 148.5

3. Bryan Danielson - 129.5

4. Hangman Page - 71.5

5. MJF - 56

6. Cesaro - 53

7. (tie) Finn Bálor - 48.5

7. (tie) Sasha Banks - 48.5

9. Kenny Omega - 48

10. Miro - 44.33

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.