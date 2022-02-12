MLW cool vignette reveals Killer Kross coming to town

MLW is excellent at producing vignette teases. The latest led to the reveal that Killer Kross is coming to SuperFight on February 26. MLW rolled out little pieces each week with hints before airing the full scene in its entirety.
February 11, 2022
In hindsight, the hourglass and white rabbit are dead giveaways for Kross. The hourglass represents his ‘Tick Tock’ catchphrase, while the rabbit is a reference to his character in Lucha Underground. Diehard fans of Kross will also recognize footage from his self-produced videos.
MLW made it official with the announcement that Kross is using the open door free agent policy looking for an opponent at SuperFight.
Kross previously wrestled in MLW briefly before signing with WWE. He debuted in a big bout against Tom Lawlor. Kross won by disqualification when Team Filthy interfered. That led to a second appearance in an 8-man tag with Davey Boy Smith Jr. and the Von Erichs on his side. Kross’ crew was victorious, but his night ended in pain when King Mo smashed a large object over his back. Lawlor has since moved on as a free agent, so Kross will have to seek new prey. There will be no shortage of meaty men to sink his hooks into on the MLW roster.
The advertised SuperFight card includes:
- MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Richards
- Stairway to Hell: Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu
- MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH
- Grudge Match: nZo vs. KC Navarro
- Ricky Steamboat as guest matchmaker
- Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton
- Killer Kross
Tickets are currently available for SuperFight (here).
Who do you want to see Killer Kross fight in MLW?
