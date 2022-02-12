Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- The match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber is the final one on Goldberg’s current WWE contract, confirms Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Wrestling Inc notes he is not booked for any dates past the Feb. 19 show in Saudi Arabia.
- Big E was moved back to SmackDown on Vince McMahon’s order, says Fightful Select. McMahon “missed the magic” the New Day “created together.” In addition, Vince doesn’t want E & Kofi to be referred to as “New Day.” He wants them to be called “Big E & Kofi Kingston.”
- Xavier Woods has been removed from WWE’s inactive list, per Fightful. Presumably that means he’s cleared to return from injury.
- Despite some rumors to the contrary, the WON reports TJ “Tyson Kidd” Wilson is still with WWE. He’s taken some time off and missed Royal Rumble “to help heal up his neck,” but remains “on good terms with WWE.”
- Per PW Insider, WWE told their employees that multiple commercials for WrestleMania will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday. This will be WWE’s first Super Bowl ad since 1999.
