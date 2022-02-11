Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Someone who witnessed the backstage chaos involving Shane McMahon at Royal Rumble 2022 told Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian that “there’s a bigger story to this, and maybe one day it’ll come out.”
- Zarian claims to know for a fact that WWE is now interested in Jade Cargill after seeing her perform on AEW television.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said Drew McIntyre is not 100% recovered from his neck issues. He’s still doing rehab and won’t work house shows for now. The idea is to keep him on television but with a lighter workload.
- Ringside News was told that WWE made a decision on Shane McMahon’s WrestleMania replacement as soon as they sent him home.
- WWE recently filed to trademark “Kelly Kincaid” and “WWE Sunday Stunner.”
