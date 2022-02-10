Iconic lucha libre announcer Arturo ‘El Rudo’ Rivera has died

The lucha libre world lost an iconic announcer. Arturo “El Rudo” Rivera has died at the age of 67. He was in the hospital for health complications, and news broke Wednesday night (Feb. 9, 2022) of his passing. Rivera is best known for his commentary work with AAA and an attitude favoring the rudos.

As a sportscaster, Rivera covered World Cup soccer and Olympic events before transitioning to lucha libre in 1990. He joined AAA in 1992 to call the action. Rivera developed his nickname “Rudo” due to supporting the bad guys with the catchphrase, “Arriba los rudos, los rudos, los rudos y el Atlante!”

TUDN posted a tribute video for Rivera. Even though it is in Spanish, Rivera’s charisma still shines through.

The Peña family, who owns AAA, offered heartfelt goodbyes. Marisela Peña lamented with great sadness to mourn the sensitive passing of Rivera. His iconic voice was part of AAA since its foundation, helping to take the sport to a worldwide level.

Con gran tristeza en nuestros corazones lamentamos el sensible fallecimiento de Arturo “El Rudo” Rivera



Su icónica voz fue parte de @luchalibreaaa desde su fundación, haciendo escuela en la crónica deportiva a nivel mundial.



Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/13ngKr7vL1 — Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) February 10, 2022

Dorian Roldan found solace that Rivera will be reunited with his broadcast partner, Dr. Alfonso Morales, to narrate the action from the Celestial Arena.

Sin duda alguna. Hoy la lucha libre mexicana pierde a su voz más carismática. Querido Rudo, descansa hasta dónde quiera que estés. Por fin, DOS GRANDES COMPADRES, se vuelven a ver de frente. Que junto con el Dr. Morales narren desde la Arena Celestial.



DEP Rudo. pic.twitter.com/0CJD4XiPkU — Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña (@dorianroldan) February 10, 2022

NXT’s Santos Escobar clipped Rivera’s introduction from back when Escobar was El Hijo del Fantasma in AAA. Rivera’s golden pipes can be heard with enthusiasm for the Chocolate Champion and King of Oh La La.

Te voy a extrañar amigo… los rudos los rudos los rudos… y el Atlante!!! #DEPArturoRivera #GuacalaDePollo pic.twitter.com/svylt94qXv — SANTOS ESCOBAR (@EscobarWWE) February 10, 2022

On behalf of the entire Cageside Seats community, we extend our condolences to Rivera’s family and friends. Rest in peace.