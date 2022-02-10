Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

On a recent PWTorch audio show, Wade Keller said his sources can’t confirm why Big E was moved from the main event scene to a midcard tag program, but he does know E is highly thought of in the locker room, and the sentiment there is that E doesn’t deserve his current treatment.

WWE’s unused pitch for Kurt Angle would have seen him involved in the RK-Bro/Alpha Academy feud. Fightful Select says Monday’s Academic Challenge would’ve been called the “Three I’s Challenge,” and Angle would have served as special guest referee for a match at Elimination Chamber.

WWE was trying out a new production technique during this week’s NXT, according to PW Insider. They had a cameraperson in the ring while some of the matches were going on.

Jackass’ Steve-O revealed he was at Royal Rumble for Johnny Knoxville’s appearance, but had to leave when he tested positive for COVID.

Keeping the Shane McMahon/Royal Rumble rumor streak alive, Fightful reports Randy Orton gave Shane a “verbal cue” he wouldn’t be going out when their entry numbers got switched. That cue? Orton was “literally rolling on the floor, laughing his ass off.”

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.