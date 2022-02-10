Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

AIW You Know What? I’m Not Leaving! (Feb. 11, 7:30 pm ET)

Chase Oliver vs. Riley Rose Casey Carrington & Ethan Wright vs. Dominic Garrini & “Filthy” Tom Lawlor Bulking Season (Arthur McArther & Chuck Stone) vs. the Production (Derek Director & Ziggy Haim) Isaiah Broner vs. Kaplan vs. Matthew Justice vs. PB Smooth Philly-Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) (c) vs The Mane Event (Duke Davis & Ganon Jones, Jr.) (AIW Tag Team Championship) Joseline Navarro vs. LuFisto Matt Cardona (c) vs. Wes Barkley (AIW Intense Championship) Brian Myers vs. Joshua Bishop

AIW are back with this bad boy stacked with rising and established talent alike! LuFisto returns to AIW, former Edgeheads do singles battle against the Rip City Shooters, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

WCPW The Art of Drowning (Feb. 11, 7 pm PT)

44.OH! (Atticus Cogar, Bobby Beverly, & Rickey Shane Page) vs. Alpha Zo, D-Rogue, & Midas Kreed Arez vs. Gringo Loco vs. Nick Wayne B-Boy vs. Vinnie Massaro Blake Christian vs. Titus Alexander ACH vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Kylie Rae vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Nicole Savoy vs. Rachael Ellering Davey Richards vs. Kevin Blackwood AJ Gray & EFFY vs. Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau

West Coast Pro are back with this (excellently named!) show and I frankly can’t decide whether ACH/Speedball or that killer four-way is the more exciting matchup!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Warrior Wrestling 19 (Feb. 12, 7 pm CT)

Bandido vs. Dante Martin Dalton Castle vs. “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell Miranda Alize vs. Skye Blue “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Santana Brian Cage & KC Navarro vs. the Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) Alex Zayne vs. Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco vs. Myron Reed Athena vs. Thunder Rosa (c) (WW Women’s Championship) Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs. WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Lince Dorado vs. Sam Adonis (c) (WW Lucha Championship)

Folks, Warrior Wrestling always bring a card full of dream matches and this is no different. I’ll admit to being conflicted because of the Briscoes’ history of homophobia but Briscoes vs. WorkHorsemen? A dream match of dream matches! (And I know that my dudes Drake and Henry personally support my lifestyle, so... kick some ass, boys!) Not even to mention Athena/Rosa or that four-way or Bandido vs. Martin or... You get the point!

Check it out live on FITE, friends.

WWR+ Galentine’s Day Massacre (Feb. 13, 2 pm ET)

Paris Van Dale vs. Shannon LeVangie Edith Surreal vs. Kayla Sparks Alisha Edwards vs. Davienne Allie Katch vs. Ashley D’Amboise Kennedi Copeland & Riley Shepard vs. Kings of the District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade) Delmi Exo vs. Little Mean Kathleen AC Mack vs. Willow Nightingale

WWR+ are back in Worcester, Massachusetts and the big story here is the ongoing north/south feud centered on your IWTV Independent Wrestling Champion, AC Mack. WWR+ and Beyond management are hoping for a win from Nightingale so they can justify getting her a title match at the ACTION arena in Georgia and reclaim the belt for the northeast!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Black Taurus vs. Shigehiro Irie

Starting things off hot with this international HOSS FIGHT courtesy of Germany’s wXw, enjoy!

Marko Stunt vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

MJF scored a big win over CM Punk last week (what a sentence to type!), so we’re gonna go ahead and run this gem from Game Changer Wrestling a couple years ago, check it out!

LuFisto vs. Trixie Tash

Last but not least, a blast from the past from Beyond, as legendary LuFisto takes on newcomer Tash at tryout show Please Come Back, enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.