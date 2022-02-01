NWA Crockett Cup tag team tournament returns with the Briscoes

Tag team action!

NWA is bringing back the Crockett Cup tag team tournament live on PPV. The event will span two nights on March 19 and March 20 in Nashville, TN. 16 teams will compete for the trophy.

The first four teams to be announced include:

La Rebellion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666)

Briscoe Brothers

British Invasion (Nick Aldis & Doug Williams)

Strictly Business (Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis)

That is a mighty strong field already. La Rebellion are current NWA World tag team champions. They’ve held the straps for 156 days and counting. The Briscoes are 12-time ROH World tag team champions and the current ROH titleholders for 52 days and counting. The Briscoes can also add the ROH Hall of Fame to their résumé. Nick Aldis and Doug Williams have won tag team gold together in Impact and NJPW. Strictly Business has tag championship pedigree as well, but not as a unit. Thom Latimer held the NWA tag belts with Royce Isaacs, and Chris Adonis won tag championships in OVW with Brent Albright (aka Gunner Scott) and in Qatar Pro Wrestling with Carlito. That’s cool.

NWA is also opening up the field for diamonds in the rough. They are looking for the tag team of tomorrow to compete in the Crockett Cup. Teams can send submissions straight to the NWA offices for an opportunity.

Is your team looking for an opportunity?



We love Tag Team Wrestling & feature some of the best in the world. But WE WANT MORE.



Think you have what it takes for the 2022 #CrockettCup ? Think you know a team that does?



Now is the time to prove it. Take a listen below. pic.twitter.com/7aRAbspKUl — NWA (@nwa) January 27, 2022

The Crockett Cup debuted in 1986. There have only been four winners in its existence. Tournament champions include the Road Warriors in 1986, the Super Powers (Nikita Koloff & Dusty Rhodes) in 1987, Sting & Lex Luger in 1988, and Villain Enterprises (Brody King & PCO) in 2019.

Tickets for the 2022 Crockett Cup go on sale Friday, February 4 at NWATix.com.

Are you excited for tag team action in the Crockett Cup? Who would you like to see fill out the field?