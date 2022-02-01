New Japan says Chicago debut will be ‘a major event’

The pandemic didn’t shut things down completely for New Japan’s U.S. expansion plans, but it greatly hampered them. The company is looking to get things back on track in 2022, and toward that end have announced their first ever show in Chicago (or the greater Chicagoland area, anyway) for Sat., April 16.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling returned to US touring in August of 2021. As well as bringing NJPW STRONG to a passionate and fast growing fanbase across the United States, Resurgence at the Torch at LA Coliseum and Battle in the Valley in the San Jose Civic wowed audiences with phenomenal matchups and big surprises among the biggest names from Japan and the US. Hot on the heels of these events, and amid immense popular demand, NJPW are excited to announce Windy City Riot, a major event emanating from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago on April 16 2022. Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata, Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, FinJuice, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, Fred Rosser and Brody King are just the first names in a star studded lineup.

About half of those names are staples of New Japan of America, the subsidiary which runs out of the company’s Los Angeles Dojo, and produces the weekly NJPW Strong show for streaming. But many are not staples of shows outside of Japan, and stars like Ishii and Ospreay will be working in the States for the first time since last November’s trip for Battle of the Valley in San Jose.

Tickets for Windy City Riot will be on sale here starting, Fri., Feb. 4 at 1 pm ET.