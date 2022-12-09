Despite the fact she hasn’t appeared on a pro wrestling show since May, Mercedes “Sasha Banks” Varnado has remained a dirt sheet fixture and a hot topic among wrestling fans.

That’s especially been true the past couple days. The report that Banks will work New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month in the Tokyo Dome, and speculation that means she’s headed to AEW, has folks buzzing. The last time there was this much excitement about Banks’ future was after Vince McMahon handed the WWE creative reins over to Triple H and the wrestling world convinced itself that meant Varnado & Trinity Fatu (aka Naomi) were on their way back to WWE.

Neither has returned, however. Does that mean we should rein in this NJPW/AEW talk?

Maybe at least until next Wednesday (Dec. 14). That’s when her buddy Bayley is doing a Q&A with The Boss for charity...

Gee, wonder what kind of questions they’re going to get? Probably mostly ones from Koska Reeves stans and CBD-heads. I hope wrestling fans can even get theirs in!

Maybe someone will ask about that totally random picture with reigning IWGP Women’s champ KAIRI that Bayley just happened to include...