AAA Roundup: Nick Aldis main event, House of Lucha Libre tourist attraction in Cancun, more!

Nick Aldis is coming to AAA and sliding right into the main event for the December 9 show in Tijuana, Mexico.

El Tesoro Nacional returns to AAA this Friday. pic.twitter.com/df8OSVJ3fi — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) December 6, 2022

Aldis will be teaming with Gringo Loco and Daga in trios action against Hijo del Vikingo, Rush, and Niño Hamburguesa. This card appears to be a co-promoted effort with EMW. It is unclear if the show will be taped for television. Aldis has been making the rounds with interesting dates after exiting the NWA due to creative differences. The National Treasure was the mystery partner fighting against Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in six-man tag match at Return of the Dragon.

Speaking of feature attractions at AAA shows, Cain Velasquez had a successful appearance at the event in Tempe, AZ. AAA posted a highlight clip with a few sweet moves from Cain. Rumors are that AAA wants to continue doing business with Velasquez.

Sticking with the theme of attractions, AAA announced plans to open a House of Lucha Libre tourist attraction in Cancun. The Luchatitlan project will be housed in Plaza La Isla shopping center. The idea is Broadway meets lucha libre to produce a unique experience for tourists. Daily function options will include dinner and a show in English and Spanish. The grand opening is scheduled for March 2023.

Hoy dimos a conocer “Luchatitlán” The Official House of Lucha Libre.



Proyecto que marcará el futuro de @luchalibreaaa; de la mano de @fibraunomx, Ventura Entertainment y @cocolabmx.



La Arena de Lucha Libre más moderna del mundo, en el Centro Comercial @LaIslaCancun. #Spring23 pic.twitter.com/Wbg2Bg5TKa — Dorian Joaquín Roldán Peña (@dorianroldan) November 28, 2022

Paging lucha libre sneakerheads. AAA partnered with Panam for special shoe designs for Pentagon Jr., La Parka, and Psycho Clown.

Conoce la colaboración de @PanamOficial y @luchalibreaaa con tres modelos exclusivos.



⚫️ @PENTAELZEROM

⚫️ La Parka

⚫️ @Psychooriginal



De venta a partir de este 8 de Diciembre.



Tiendas Panam

Tienda en línea de #LuchaLibreAAA y Panam. pic.twitter.com/Wxk2kS5XB6 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 5, 2022

We can’t close the AAA Roundup without a sweet match. Check out Hijo del Vikingo defending the AAA Megacampeonato against Fenix at Triplemania XXX Chapter 3.

