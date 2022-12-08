Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

CM Punk stirred up speculation about his future plans when he posted pictures from his WWE run to his Instagram Story.

Miro has “been completely healthy”, “wanting to actively compete”, and “is eager to return to the ring,” per Fightful Select’s AEW sources. He’s hasn’t had a match since All Out because “creative simply hasn’t been presented for him.”

Sources told SEScoops that reports the AEW roster wasn’t interested in learning from William Regal are “completely inaccurate.” They said Regal and other vets don’t hold formal training sessions, but when they’re watching matches or working with someone in the ring, others will join them, especially younger talent: “A lot of people took advantage of it.”

Ex-ROH wrestlers Vincent and Dutch are taking part in a WWE tryout being held this week at the Performance Center, according to PW Insider. The pair have been rumored for inclusion in Bray Wyatt’s storyline.

NXT will be live next Tuesday, but PW Insider reports they’ll tape the remainder of their 2022 episodes on Weds., Dec. 14.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.