Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Newy Pro Deck the City Halls (Dec. 9, 4 am ET)

North Shore Wrestling (Frankie B, Jackson Kelly, & Will Kiedis) vs. Sheriff Department (Jake Walker & Shayne Sheffield-Sinclair) & ??? Ben Braxton vs. Jack Bonza vs. Jimmy Townshend vs. Mat Diamond vs. Parker Tomas vs. Scott Green (Stag and Hunter Contender’s Match) Charli Evans vs. Lena Kross (c) (Newy Pro Women’s Championship) Dazza (c) vs. Mick Moretti vs. Unsocial Jordan (Newy Pro Middleweight Championship Unification Match) Carter Deams (c) vs. “the Chief” Rig (Newy Pro Heavyweight Championship) Blue Nation (Adam Hoffman & Rita Stone) (c) vs. the VeloCities (Jude London & Paris De Silva) (Newy Pro Tag Team Championship Tables Match)

We’re starting this week off down under with Newcastle Pro Wrestling! VeloCities challenge for the tag titles, Deams vs. Rig one last time, plus Charli Evans is in town, a Mystery Sheriff, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

H2O Cosmic Chaos (Dec. 9, 8 pm ET)

Edward Hawkins, Frank Bonetti, & the End Game (Darien Hardway & Leroy Robinson) vs. Fully Loaded (TJ Reno & Zak Ravix) & Kaos CTRL (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) (Anything Goes Match) cWo (Chad Spectacular, Mr. Cross, & Stan Stylez) vs. Jeff Cannonball, Jess Moss, & Terra Calaway GG Everson (c) vs. Johnny Radex (H2O Hybrid Championship) Deklan Grant vs. Sean Henderson Ryan Redfield vs. Sawyer Wreck Alex Stretch & Anthraxx vs. Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross (c) (H2O Tag Team Championship) Austin Luke vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Brogan Finlay Billie Starkz vs. Matt Tremont

Hardcore Hustle Organization are back and bringing the chaos, baby! We got Starkz vs. Tremont in a first-time-ever, we got an anything goes atomicos, folks’ll be flying and bleeding, it’ll be a good time!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

SOS Snow on the Beach (Dec. 9, 8 pm PT)

C.A.T. (Sarian Soft Paws & “Big Cat” Scott Henson) vs. the Academy (Nick Radford & Thom Alman) (Hair vs. Fur Match) KC Rasselhoff vs. Kenny K Amira vs. the Butler Flamin’ Aces (Spencer Scott & Zaye Perez) vs. Re:Loaded (Jacky Lee & Shareef Morrow) (c) (SOS Tag Team Championship) Carl Rae Jepsen vs. Pitfall Jones Dean Cooper vs. Ghost Pirate Brian vs. Max Burnside vs. Rebel Kel vs. Rook Kelly (Island Rules Championship) B-Boy vs. Steve Migs (c) (SOS Championship)

SOS Pro are bringing the heat to warm you up in the snow, folks— have you ever seen a hair vs. fur apuestas?! Plus underrated indie legend B-Boy takes aim at the undefeated wrestling god, the first ever Island Rules Champion will be crowned, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Dreamwave Nevermore (Dec. 10, 3 pm CT)

12 Gaige & Hunter Holdcraft vs. Connor Hopkins & Christian Rose Bucky Collins vs. Evil Uno Davey Richards vs. Ninja Mack Arez vs. ASF vs. Gringo Loco vs. Komander (Scramble Match) Good As Gold Rumble

Dreamwave are back with stars, baby! Plus a rumble that has both Hornswoggle and Raven in it?!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Alexia Nicole vs. Vanessa Kraven

Smash Wrestling up in Canada have a treat for us with this sprinty fresh action from the Mountain herself!

Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm

We’re gonna follow that up with a blast from the past from Progress Wrestling, when KLR and Toni Storm met at Chapter 41!

Best of AR Fox

Last but not least we’ve got an hour and a half of the Whole Foxin’ Show at Limitless Wrestling! Don’t miss it!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.