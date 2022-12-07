Sounds like we’ll be getting less ROH on AEW TV soon

Tony Khan’s acquisition of Ring of Honor was positively received, as it seemed like a way to save the iconic brand, greatly increase TK’s tape library for a possible streaming deal, and provide new stages for AEW’s growing roster to perform on.

But since the announcement back in March, the only one of those things that’s come to pass is preserving the ROH name. There’s been no streaming deal, and no new television deal for Ring of Honor. Worst of all, rather than giving the AEW roster more outlets, ROH storylines have taken up space on Dynamite and especially Rampage. In a year filled with challenges for AEW, that’s become one of the most frequent criticisms of Khan’s booking.

On the pre-Final Battle media call today (Dec. 7), TK said that won’t be as big a problem after this week. There will be less ROH content on AEW television after the Dec. 10 PPV, and the implication seemed to be there would be an announcement about ROH TV after Saturday’s show.

That and his in-depth discussion of the William Regal/WWE situation were the big takeaways from the call, but other notes included: