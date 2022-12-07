Umaga’s son starts training at Booker T’s wrestling school

Eddie “Umaga” Fatu has been on the wrestling world’s collective mind lately. We just marked 13 years since his death: Dec. 4, 2009, when he was taken far too soon by a heart attack at just 36 years of age.

Remembrances and tributes like the one his nephew Solo Sikoa did on Raw this past Monday (Dec. 5) have been solemn...

... but here’s something Umaga-related to celebrate.

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling just announced that Eddie’s son Zilla Fatu has enrolled at their school in Houston. Zilla will be working to follow not only in his late father’s footsteps, but those of his cousins Sikoa, Jimmy & Jey Uso, Ava Raine and MLW’s Jacob Fatu, and cousins-once-removed/uncles Roman Reigns & Dwayne Johnson.

Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla Fatu.



His father Umaga was a part of Reality Of Wrestling and now he begins his own journey. pic.twitter.com/uBmPqpznqF — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) December 7, 2022

Join us in wishing this young man the best of luck on his pro wrestling training and future career. Also in hoping that if/when WWE signs him they don’t change his name. You’re not gonna come up with anything more badass-sounding than Zilla Fatu.