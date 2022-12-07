Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

WrestleVotes says NXT will be returning to the road for future Premium Live Events. That should start with Vengeance Day on Feb. 4, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On the trademark side of things, AEW put in filings for “Reign of Terror” related to MJF for merchandise.

Elsewhere, Sasha Banks filed to trademark her birth name for acting, music, and, most importantly in our case, for pro wrestling as a performer.

Matt Riddle’s stretcher job was apparently to write him off television for the time being, says Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live. It’s unclear why he’s taking time off, however.

PW Insider says WWE is holding tryouts this week at the Performance Center and Kylie Rae and KC Navarro are among those in attendance.

Wrestling Inc says Cain Velasquez has reached a deal with AAA to do “about five more shows” for the promotion. The agreement is a per date basis as opposed to a full time deal.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.