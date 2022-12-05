Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

PW Insider says William Regal is finalizing a deal with WWE and he will be heading there “after the new year” in what they describe as a “backstage role.”

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that it’s expected AEW will have something planned to address his departure on this coming Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite. He said he’s heard many different stories from multiple people but it appears he has some kind of out.

Last note on Regal: For what it’s worth, EC3 told Sportskeeda that he heard Regal was instantly regretful of his decision to sign with AEW when he saw there was a “maturity issue” within management.

For what it’s worth, Ric Flair claimed on his “To Be The Man” podcast that he’s talked to Sasha Banks and she wouldn’t go to AEW, and he expects if she comes back to pro wrestling it will be with WWE.

Fightful Select says Scarlett’s in-ring return was listed internally for a dark match after SmackDown this past week but ultimately did not participate. What’s more, Scarlett was apparently never informed of the match and was surprised at the listing.

