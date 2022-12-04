Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 34 results & Week 35 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Nov. 27-Dec. 3 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Sure, we all have concerns & doubts...

... but let’s cherish this moment, my dawgs.

The Bloodline story hit a major beat at Survivor Series, and we rewarded it with three spots in last week’s Rankings.

You didn’t have to have seat at The Tribal Chief’s table to have a big night in Boston, though. The new U.S. champ and recently returned The Man finished in second and third.

Other feds made up the other half of our latest Top Ten, including the latest defense of the Ocho and the first-ever IWGP Women’s champ.

Absolute earning a title shot and a Dark Order betrayal rounded things out.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 34

1. Sami Zayn

2. Austin Theory

3. Becky Lynch

4. Chris Jericho

5. Jey Uso

6. KAIRI

7. Ricky Starks

8. Roman Reigns

9. Pres10 Vance

10. Tomohiro Ishii

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

It’s is another area where The Bloodline are taking control...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Nov. 26

1. Jon Moxley - 116

2. Sami Zayn - 99

3. MJF - 68

4. Wardlow - 56

5. CM Punk - 54

6. Dax Harwood - 41.5

7. Gunther - 40

8. Roman Reigns - 32

9. Orange Cassidy - 31.5

10. (tie) Will Ospreay - 29

10. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

10. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.