- According to WrestlingNews.co, John Cena vs. Logan Paul is currently planned for WrestleMania 39.
- The site also confirmed that a potential match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39 is no longer happening. They don’t know who Lynch will be in the ring with, but the current plan is for Rousey to defend the SmackDown women’s title against Rhea Ripley.
- This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter says Triple H has made a decision on who Roman Reigns will face at WrestleMania 39 if Dwayne Johnson’s schedule doesn’t work out. Dave Meltzer’s sources don’t know who it is, but say there aren’t multiple choices being considered. Reigns will compete against either The Rock or the backup choice. Meltzer speculates that Cody Rhodes is “the betting line favorite” for that other spot.
- Per PW Insider, AJ Styles’ house show injury is “100% legitimate.” It appears to be an ankle injury, but that has yet to be confirmed.
- The Observer says now that Mandy Rose is gone, Dragon Lee’s new deal makes him the highest paid member of the NXT roster. More specifically, “It’s a three-year deal and does call for pay increases with each year, but the hope and certainly the feeling he was given is he would have a main roster contract and be brought up in 2024.”
