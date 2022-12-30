Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer indicated “we’re months away” from Tony Khan having to make a decision about CM Punk’s future with AEW.
- WrestleVotes heard that WWE hopes the Dragon Lee signing will be “the start of ‘standout’ talent agreeing to terms” with the promotion. More specifically, Triple H expects to sign “other high quality names” in early 2023.
- According to Xero News, whenever the next WWE Draft happens, there has been some talk of making sure the SmackDown roster has lots of stables so that The Bloodline has other factions to feud with. The Judgment Day is one such group that would move over to SmackDown in this scenario.
- Meltzer mentioned that WWE’s decision to fire Mandy Rose is unlikely to affect Toxic Attraction’s trajectory in the company, because WWE always planned to call Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne up to the main roster without Mandy.
- There were no serious injuries in the Falls Count Anywhere match between The Elite and Death Triangle on this week’s AEW Dynamite, per Meltzer, even though “everyone is hurting” following the match.
