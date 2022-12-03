Jack Evans loses hair again in lucha libre cage match

Jack Evans is a man of many specialties. Winning luchas de apuestas with his hair on the line is not one of them.

Evans’ hair record started strong with a victory. Evans and Angelico triumphed over Dark Cuervo and Dark Escoria in AAA at Verano de Escándalo in 2015. Los Gueros del Cielo proudly posed with their prize.

Evans’ next hair wager was defeat to Bestia 666 at The Crash 6th Anniversary show in 2017. Evans took his haircut with respect.

The third hair challenge for Evans came against Orange Cassidy in AEW on Rampage in 2021. Evans did not fare well again.

Evans aimed to turn his luck around in a lucha libre cage match in Big Lucha at End Game on Friday night (Dec. 2, 2021). Evans competed in team combat leading Los Locos Evans. A total of fifteen luchadores were inside the cage. As they exited one by one, Evans was left to duel with Gravity as the final two. Evans’ luchas de apuestas losing streak continued. He laughed maniacally to mask his tears.

#EndGame: Gravity es el gran ganador del cierre de temporada al conseguir la cabellera de Jack Evans



Función Completa con la Membresía de Más Lucha: https://t.co/7WN8On8u1N pic.twitter.com/tKxDHOAb6O — Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) December 3, 2022

Evans embraced his punishment to dance like a crazy man.

Evans’ luchas de apuestas record currently stands at 1-3 with 3 haircuts in defeat. At least he is saving money at the barbershop.

Watch Evans’ most recent haircut in full.

The End Game event (here) is available for viewing through a Mas Lucha membership on YouTube.