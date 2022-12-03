Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- According to WrestlingNews.co, there is talk in WWE of booking a Hell in a Cell match at next month’s Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event.
- Dave Meltzer writes in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Cody Rhodes’ recovery is “going well.” Cody is “working heavily with top-level trainers to put on size and strength and hit 240 pounds legit, which may be the thickest he’s been in his life.” There’s no word yet on when he’ll return to WWE television.
- Based on what BeltFanDan and XeroNews have been told, it sounds like WWE will be issuing new tag team championship belts to The Usos. Roman Reigns could be presenting the new belts to them in the coming weeks.
- When asked if CM Punk will still be in the Fight Forever video game, “AEW representatives told Sportskeeda that if anyone already shown to be a part of the game needed to be removed, they would make an announcement to the fans.”
- Fightful’s Will Washington also says AEW confirmed to him Fight Forever will be rated T for Teen.
- Per PW Insider, Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens are both scheduled to be at next week’s SmackDown taping, though it might just be for a dark match.
- The Observer notes that Kota Ibushi’s contract with NJPW expires at the end of January 2023.
