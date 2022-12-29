Vampiro fights tough but loses at AAA Night of Champions

Vampiro’s retirement tour is off to a solid start. The lucha libre icon competed for the Copa Mundo Imperial at AAA Night of Champions. Vampiro fought tough but lost in the end.

Vampiro entered a 13-luchador battle royal competing against Aerostar, Blue Demon Jr., Niño Hamburguesa, Pagano, Mr. Iguana, Diva Salvaje, Jessy Ventura, Murder Clown, Dave The Clown, Panic Clown, and Parka Negra. Vamp was looking slim. And yes, AAA played his music.

The battle royal flow was lucha libre style with luchadores clearing the ring, so a handful could duke it out in the center. Eliminations were by pinfall or over-the-top.

Vampiro played the game slyly picking his spots to strike. He racked up eliminations on Panic Clown, Aerostar, and Blue Demon Jr. The camera production missed the move Vampiro hit on Panic Clown. Aerostar ate a chokeslam, and Blue Demon Jr. was victim to Vampiro’s patented spinning heel kick.

The final two came down to Vampiro and Pagano. They duked it out in the ring throwing chops, then they made a gentleman’s agreement to exit and brawl on the floor. Pagano got the upper hand with a cannonball off the apron onto Vampiro crashing through a table.

Back in the ring, Vampiro nailed a body slam. He went high-risk for a twisting senton but missed the mark when Pagano moved away. Pagano threw a chair at Vampiro, connected on a clothesline, and finished with a powerbomb for victory.

After the match, both men exchanged respect.

Vampiro looked alright considering the style of match. He took some hard bumps but nothing extreme. Vampiro showed his yoga practice paying off when being stretched in submissions. If Vampiro had to lose, then you know he was proud to be pinned by Pagano. They share a love for hardcore action.

Looking to the future for potential big time bouts in Vampiro’s retirement tour, eliminating Blue Demon Jr. could create bad blood for the two legends to engage in fisticuffs. Vampiro teaming with Pagano against Blue Demon Jr. and a partner would make sense.

Were you happy to see Vampiro looking fit in the ring again? Who would you like to watch Vampiro wrestle in AAA as he winds down his career?

The replay for AAA Night of Champions is available through Fite TV.