AAA has new mixed tag champions after Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were stripped of the titles.

Sammy and Tay were supposed to appear at AAA Night of Champions on December 28 in Acapulco, however, plans changed when AEW booked Tay for a tag match on Dynamite. That meant Sammy and Tay could not be present to defend the belts. Leave it to Konnan to settle the issue.

Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. and Sexy Star & Komander entered the ring as previously advertised opponents for the three-way dance. And no, that’s not the original Sexy Star. The character was handed to a fresh face under the mask. Flammer & Abismo Negro Jr. barged into the contest. They earned #1 contender status at a recent TV taping. Flammer and Shani began chirping about the absence of Sammy and Tay. They viewed it as a lack of respect for the champs not to show. All three teams prepared for a title fight, and a title fight was what they wanted. Shani demanded answers.

Enter Konnan. The director of talent was fed up with Sammy and Tay canceling events. If the champs don’t feel that the belts are important enough to defend, then the titles are vacated. Konnan clarified that the championships will be returned to AAA in a few days. For now, the winner of this bout will be new mixed tag champions. Excitement erupted all around from the participants.

The action was chippy throughout. Down the stretch, Octagon hit a double Samoan drop, but the pin was broken up. Shani took control with a Tower of Doom and a backcraker. Shani smashed Sexy Star with a running boot to the face, then Shani disappeared from the ring. Flammer conveniently pounced for a hammerlock piledriver to pin Sexy Star.

¡Tenemos nuevos campeones de parejas mixtas de #LuchaLibreAAA!



Flammer y @AbismoJunior lo consiguen en #NocheDeCampeonesAAA



EN VIVO | @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/2pIojFTWzV — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 29, 2022

Flammer and Abismo Negro Jr. are the new AAA mixed tag champions.

Are you satisfied with that resolution?

The replay for AAA Night of Champions is available on Fite TV.