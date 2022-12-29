Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Becky Lynch’s ex Jeff Dye was on Freddie Prinze’s podcast recently and talked about the disintegration of Lynch & Charlotte Flair’s friendship. Dye claims Flair took feuding with Lynch personally: “I would listen to [Becky] be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’”
- Dye also said, “Charlotte had a difficult time that Becky was starting to become the face of the female wrestling thing.”
- Sasha Banks stirred the internet pot again when she tweeted, “One of my biggest dreams came true today” early Wednesday morning (U.S. time; Banks is already in Japan in advance of her reported New Japan debut next week).
- It didn’t happen, but Fightful Select said there was a lot of internal discussion at AEW about having Wardlow win the TNT title from Samoa Joe on last night’s Dynamite.
- Sources also told Fightful we should be getting some WWE 2K announcements in January. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston pointed out months ago that Take-Two Interactive listed WWE 2K23 as releasing before the end of March on their summer earnings report.
- With Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff trading shots via their respective podcasts on AdFreeShows.com lately, Tony Schiavone weighed in to say he thinks they’re probably working: “... you got to keep in mind that both Bischoff and Flair are full of shit.”
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...