Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Wrestling Open The Last Stand (Dec. 29, 7 pm ET)

Mutually Assured Destruction (Perry Von Vicious & Rip Byson) vs. Stetson Ranch (BRG & Steven Stetson) Dan Barry vs. Marcus Mathers Danny Miles vs. Ryan Clancy Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) vs. the Haven (Jay Onyx & Shawn Knyte) (T4 Summit First Round Match) Bobby Orlando & Miracle Ones (Dustin Waller, Ichiban, & Kylon King) vs. Brad Hollister, Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black), & Pedro Dones (Steel Cage Warfare)

IWTV’s year-ending extravaganza, the Wrestival kicks into gear with Wrestling Open! We’ll learn the last team going into the quarterfinals of the T4 Summit, plus a big ol’ cage match and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

ICW-NHB Pitfighter X 14 (Dec. 29, 11 pm ET)

Chris Bradley vs. Kristian Ross Casanova Valentine vs. Dr. Redacted Danny Demanto vs. Masha Slamovich (c) (ETU Key to the East Championship) AKIRA vs. Alec Price John Wayne Murdoch vs. SLADE Kasey Kirk vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas Brandon Kirk (c) vs. Matt Tremont (ICW-NHB American Deathmatch Championship)

The Wrestival rolls on as ICW No Holds Barred goes back into the pit for a big fat slab of good friendly violent fun!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

AAW Unstoppable 2022 (Dec. 30, 7:30 pm CT)

Brayden Lee vs. Ren Jones Fred Yehi vs. Gary Jay Ace Perry vs. Axel Rico vs. Conan Lycan vs. Damian Chambers vs. Heather Reckless vs. Joe Alonzo vs. Karam vs. Logan vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Mike Hartenbower vs. Russ Jones vs. Schaff vs. Shane Hollister vs. Silas Young vs. Solomon Tupu vs. Trevor Outlaw (Chi-Town Rumble) Christi Jaynes (c) vs. Sierra (AAW Women’s Championship) Davey Vega (c) vs. Levi Everett (AAW Heritage Championship) Calvin Tankman & Jah-C (c) vs. the Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) (AAW Tag Team Championship) Jake Something (c) vs. Mance Warner (AAW Heavyweight Championship)

AAW are closing their year out with everybody’s favorite, a Rumble!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

B!P Always the Hard Way (Dec. 30, 3 pm ET)

Dante Drago vs. Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford Andy Brown vs. VSK (c) (B!P Bedlam Championship) CDC (Devantes & Juba) vs. Locked & Loaded (50 Cal & Dan Barry) vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vs. MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) (c) (B!P Tag Team Championship Ladder Hell Match) CPA vs. Matt Tremont Anthony Greene & AVA vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) Alan Angels vs. Bobby Orlando Alec Price vs. Alex Shelley

Back to the Wrestival with Blitzkrieg! Pro, and they’ve got a hell of a show lined up— four-way ladder tag action, mixed gender tag excellence, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

IWTV Class of ‘22 (Dec. 30, 7 pm ET)

C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) vs. Culture, Inc. (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) (T4 Summit Quarterfinals) MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (T4 Summit Quarterfinals) Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vs. To Infinity and Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) (T4 Summit Quarterfinals) The Kirks (Brandon & Kasey Kirk) vs. ??? (T4 Summit Quarterfinals) Adam Priest vs. AC Mack vs. Alex Shelley vs. “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Matt Tremont vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Trish Adora (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Invitational Gauntlet Match) T4 Summit Semifinals

IWTV are doing a lot of title work in a short time, as this show sees both a new IWTV world champ crowned and also the stage set for tag champs to be crowned later in the Wrestival!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Prestige The Things We Carry (Dec. 30, 11 pm ET)

Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) vs. C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) Jody Threat vs. Willow Nightingale Anthony Greene vs. Kevin Blackwood Anthony Henry vs. Robert Martyr AKIRA vs. Atticus Cogar Alan Angels vs. KC Navarro American Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Prestige! Wrestival! Wolves! Machine Guns! ‘Nuff said!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GRIND All We Are (Dec. 31, 12 pm ET)

Logan Black vs. Steve Manders (Street Fight) Delmi Exo vs. Emi Sakura Gary Jay vs. Rip Byson JD Drake vs. Mike Skyros Anthony Henry vs. Ryan Mooney Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) vs. Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Perry Von Vicious Jay Freddie (c) vs. O’Shay Edwards (GRIND Grand Championship)

The Wrestival continues with Pro Wrestling GRIND! Jay Freddie defends against O’Shay Edwards, WorkHorsemen in singles action, plus Emi Sakura for a splash of international stardom for you, you lucky ducks you!Words.

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Limitless High Strung (Dec. 31, 4 pm ET)

Channing Thomas vs. Mo Jabari AVA vs. Jody Threat Ace Romero & MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) vs. Miracle Ones (Dustin Waller, Ichiban, & Kylon King) Andy Brown vs. JD Drake Anthony Greene vs. Rip Byson Alec Price vs. Mike McCarthy Anthony Henry vs. Kevin Blackwood

We’re nearly at the end of the Wrestival folks, just keep breathing! Henry and Blackwood clash in a first-time match a year in the making!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Beyond Heavy Lies the Crown 2022 (Dec. 31, 8 pm ET)

Aaron Rourke vs. Dan Barry Andy Brown vs. Eel O’Neal Jody Threat vs. Trish Adora Little Mean Kathleen & Teddy Goodz vs. Love, Doug & Tender Weapon Anthony Henry vs. Ichiban JD Drake vs. Max Caster LuFisto vs. Willow Nightingale ??? vs. ??? (IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship T4 Summit Finals) Atticus Cogar vs. SLADE (Thumbtack Match) Alec Price vs. B3CCA (Fans Bring the Weapons Match)

And finally, the Wrestival comes to a head with Beyond’s annual New Year’s show! IWTV tag champs crowned! Drake vs. Caster! LuFisto vs. Nightingale! Thumbtacks! FAN-PROVIDED WEAPONS!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW Til Infinity / 56 Nights (Dec. 31 - Jan. 1)

—Til Infinity (Dec. 31, 8 pm ET)—

Leon Slater vs. Tony Deppen Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) Blake Christian vs. EFFY John Wayne Murdoch vs. Sawyer Wreck Allie Katch vs. Maki Itoh 2 Cold Scorpio vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey AKIRA & Masha Slamovich vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) (GCW World Tag Team Championship)

—56 Nights (Jan. 1, 5 pm ET)—

Alec Price vs. Blake Christian vs. Joey Janela vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Tony Deppen vs. Willie Mack (Do or Die Scramble) Leon Slater vs. Nick Wayne Billie Starkz vs. Dark Sheik vs. Maki Itoh vs. Sawyer Wreck Cole Radrick vs. Masha Slamovich Mad Man Pondo vs. Matt Tremont Do or Die Rumble

GCW are ringing in the new year with a double header and what a double header it is! Scorpio vs. Speedball, Maki Itoh, Pondo vs. Tremont, a Rumble, Nick Gage doin’ stuff they ain’t announced yet, it’s wild!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Free matches here!

Hot Wheelz vs. the Foundation

High impact grappling tag team action from Beyond, as Hot Wheelz takes on Gresh and Titus!

Daniel Garcia vs. T-Hawk

Smash bring us this international dream match as Red Death clashes with T-Hawk!

Kennedi Copeland vs. Sawyer Wreck

Last but not least we go to H2O for this slice of distaff violence, enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.