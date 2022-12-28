Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has told talent to start traveling as early as yesterday to ensure they make it to Friday Night SmackDown this week.

The US Sun claims WWE had planned to have Tyson Fury work both Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39 next year but that’s looking less likely as he’s apparently banned from entering the U.S. due to “links to alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan emerged.”

Fightful Select notes that there are talent in AAA who think FTR will be losing their tag team titles soon.

Cain Velasquez told Konnan on his “Keepin It 100” podcast that he’s talked to Daniel Cormier about a match in AAA.

There’s a belief that Santino Marella may be Impact Wrestling bound based on recent trademark filings.

