Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that plans at one point called for John Cena to face Austin Theory at next April’s WrestleMania 39, but that was under Vince McMahon and plans may have changed.

The Observer says New Japan Pro Wrestling could change their mind but as of right now they are working with the idea that Sasha Banks’ appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 will not be announced ahead of time and will instead be kept as a surprise.

There has been talk of Kairi Sane possibly returning for a spot in the women’s Royal Rumble next month and the WON says that as of this past weekend there hasn’t been any contact between WWE and Stardom. They do say that could come later, however.

Per PW Insider, WWE is considering Pretty Deadly for a call up to the main roster from NXT. It sounds like they could be working some house shows in January.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, “everybody just freaked” in AEW when Rick Ross said “motherfucker” on Dynamite.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.