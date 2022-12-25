 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NWA gifts Tyrus his own PPV with a special name

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Being the NWA worlds heavyweight champion comes with perks. Since Tyrus is the current titleholder, the NWA gifted him is own signature PPV.

NWA

No, the title is not, “Somebody Call My Momma.”

The special PPV is named Nuff Said. The event is scheduled to take place on February 11 in Tampa, FL.

The presumed main event should be Tyrus defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona. The NWA is holding a special live episode of Powerrr on January 31 with one of the attractions being a title fight contract signing. Cardona is coming for the title he never lost. He was forced to relinquish the Ten Pounds of Gold due to injury and was not the man pinned in the three-way with Trevor Murdoch when Tyrus won the prize. Tyrus versus Cardona is a fitting match at Nuff Said, since Cardona was the first champion to receive a signature PPV with Alwayz Ready last June.

Do you like Nuff Said as a title for the special Tyrus branded PPV?

