Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 37 results & Week 38 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Dec. 18-24 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

We cried along with Booker T, Bayley, the City of Laredo, and everyone else who loves the new NXT Women’s champion...

... then we voted for her.

fka Rok-C beat out the “jobber” who upset the legend who closed out our latest Top 10.

The Intercontinental title banger from the Dec. 16 SmackDown earned two spots, bookending the men involved in the really good World title match that happened two nights earlier on Dynamite.

Our seventh place finisher lost a title and a job, but made a lot of headlines... and money... in the process.

Bleeding and being Ucey. That’s what some of us think of when we think of the guys in eighth and ninth these days.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 37

1. Roxanne Perez

2. Action Andretti

3. Gunther

4. MJF

5. Ricky Starks

6. Ricochet

7. Mandy Rose

8. Jon Moxley

9. Sami Zayn

10. Chris Jericho

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the Ring General is now almost in the Top 5, and Tricky Ricky is tied with the cousin of a man he’s often compared to...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Dec. 17

1. Jon Moxley - 120

2. Sami Zayn - 115.5

3. MJF - 83

4. Wardlow - 56

5. CM Punk - 54

6. Gunther - 48

7. Dax Harwood - 41.5

8. Claudio Castagnoli - 38

9. (tie) Roman Reigns - 32

9. (tie) Ricky Starks - 32

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.