- According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “every top act has multiple different things under discussion right now” as far as WWE’s WrestleMania 39 event is concerned.
- Per PW Insider, Drew McIntyre has been removed from WWE’s local advertising for its holiday tour show on Dec. 26 at Madison Square Garden, indicating that his return from injury is taking longer than originally expected.
- WrestleVotes was told that WWE’s upcoming live event in India “has been postponed for unspecified reasons.”
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer mentioned that AEW will probably introduce new championship belts next year.
- WWE officials are said to be very happy with the new initiative to have NXT talent work with main roster wrestlers on Main Event, per Fightful Select. It’s not only seen as having a positive impact on the developmental process, but has also created more buzz for the NXT performers and Main Event as a show.
- Fightful notes that AEW has filed to trademark the terms “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl.”
