MLW Roundup: Taya Valkyrie’s next title defense, more!

It is a busy time for Taya Valkyrie on the MLW scene. Not only does Taya have a title defense of the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship airing Thursday night on Fusion, but a future championship contest was announced for Taya at MLW’s next live event in January.

First things first. Taya will take on AAA rival Lady Flammer for the MLW belt in the main event of Fusion (episode 160), streaming on Pro Wrestling TV. Flammer is owed a shot at the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, but she has yet to receive that opportunity. Flammer took matters into her own hands to go after Taya’s MLW strap by earning #1 contender status in victory over Lady Shani, La Hierda, and Reina Dorada. La Toxica will get her chance to battle La Wera Loca with gold on the line.

Also on the lineup for Fusion is a tables match between Mance Warner and Mads Krugger. This beef has been simmering since Battle Riot. Warner seems to think good brother Doc Gallows is under the Krugger mask, so the Southern Psychopath may be in for a rude awakening until he realizes that is not the case.

Every event Mancer walks up to the curtain and I think gonna do wrasslin holds tonight … then I get punched lose my mind and start beatin the shit outta everyone with chairs — Mance Warner (@ManceWarner) December 17, 2022

Alex Kane is offering a Peach State Prize Fight open to any challenger. Last time Kane held one of these contests, Davey Richards answered the call. Time will tell if it is a wrestler of that same caliber, but I think Kane may be better at vetting the competition this time around.

Moving on to the future, Taya’s next title fight was announced for Blood & Thunder on January 7 in Philadelphia. That assumes La Wera Loca gets past Flammer, which seems like a safe bet since MLW already announced this match. Taya will defend the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship against Zoey Skye. This matchup will be David versus Goliath of sorts with Taya measuring at 5’8” compared to Skye at 5’ flat.

Taya Valkyrie vs. Zoey Skye signed for Philly Jan 7 https://t.co/NhHeL7QVia — MLW (@MLW) December 21, 2022

What I find more interesting than the choice of opponent is Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto) lurking over Taya’s shoulder in the graphic. MLW doesn’t shy away from Lucha Underground history in their storytelling. Still, something is fishy. Duran was recently relieved of his matchmaker duties in MLW after the inability to control a rampant rampage of mysterious backstage attacks. It looks like Duran will still be in the picture, and the question becomes how he hitched his wagon to Taya.

The Blood & Thunder card currently stands at:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Yamato

MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) vs. John Morrison

MLW World Tag Team Championship: Hustle & Power (Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka) (c) vs. Samoan SWAT Team (Lance Anoa'i & Juicy Finau)

MLW Women's World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Zoey Skye

Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane

NZO vs. Microman

Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page

Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella

Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy

