- While it was originally reported Edge signed a three year contract to return to WWE for five matches and 25 additional appearances per year, Fightful Select claims that was either incorrect or has been amended since Edge has 22 matches since the 2020 Royal Rumble.
- The Hall of Famer is still on limited dates, though, which is why Edge has only appeared a handful of times since being kicked out of The Judgement Day. It’s unclear how much time or how many dates are left on his current contract.
- Adam Cole is “doing much better”, tweeted Dave Meltzer, but AEW is being cautious with his recovery from a June concussion and doesn’t have a timetable for his return.
- Since John Cena’s match was announced last week, Meltzer said on Wrestling Oberver Radio that WWE’s sold 4,000 tickets for next Friday’s SmackDown: “If you’re wondering, ‘Is anyone a draw?’ It’s like, well, he is.”
- PW Insider continues to make like a local news show tracking Santa on Christmas Eve (or @ElonJet, if you prefer) when it comes to Sasha Banks. The site now reports she’s in Japan ahead of her reported appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in two weeks.
- Battleground Championship Wrestling posted an update on the situation with D-Von Dudley, WWE & their Tribute to the Extreme show last weekend: “After having several conversations today I now know that everything that went down with D-Von was a misunderstanding. The WWE did not intentionally pull D-Von to hurt our show.”
