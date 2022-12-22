Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

H2O Torn to Shreds (Dec. 26, 8 pm ET)

Duncan Aleem, Jeff Cannonball, & Terra Calaway vs. White Trash Forever (Bruce Grey, Ron Mathis, & Tyler Voxx) GG Everson (c) vs. Tim Spriggs (H2O Hybrid Championship) Austin Luke vs. Lucky 13 Casanova Valentine vs. Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon (Shattered Dream, Taipei Fists, and Panes of Glass Deathmatch) Alex Stretch & Anthraxx vs. “Low Life” Louie Ramos & Louie Jr. (Double Hell Double Christmas Tree Deathmatch) Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross (c) vs. Red Dead Redemption (Ryan Redfield & Steve Manders) (Double Hell Double Bullrope H2O Tag Team Championship Deathmatch) Danny Demanto vs. Marcus Mathers Matt Tremont vs. Sawyer Wreck (No Rope Barbed Wire Deathmatch)

Welp, we only have one show for you this week but it is a Boxing Day doozy! Double Christmas Tree Deathmatch, baby! Plus a light tube no-rope main event bloodbath!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks!

Free matches here!

B3CCA vs. Willow Nightingale

Starting off cracking with this match up from Beyond, enjoy!

Ilja Dragunov vs. Kyle Fletcher

Up next, an assuredly kickass matchup from Progress as the Unbesiegbar Czar takes on one half of Aussie Open!

JD Drake vs. SLADE

Back to Beyond we go for this down and dirty big boy clubberin’, check it out!

Jody Threat vs. Max the Impaler

Oh ho ho that’s right, it’s Critmit Time and we’re doing some bonus freebies! Beyond brings us this slab o’ good friendly violent fun, enjoy!

AAW Alive 12/15

And then we’re gonna finish up with a double-shot of chunky boyz, with AAW’s internet TV show up first!

wXw 22nd Anniversary Preshow

Last but not least, we’ve got the preshow from wXw’s 22nd Anniversary show!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.