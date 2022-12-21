Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Sean Ross Sapp noted on Twitter that he thinks WWE isn’t done with returns, and then later made sure to note that Eva Marie liked that tweet. The implication seems obvious enough.

Fightful Select says re-signing Bronson Reed was a priority for Triple H, and there has been interest in as much dating all the way back to mid-August.

PW Insider said late last night that they have sources telling them Sasha Banks is en route to Japan and expected to arrive sometime today. They also say she’s expected to make “at least a cameo” at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

For what it’s worth, Ric Flair told Stephen A. Smith on First Take that WWE is entertaining the idea of having him manage someone at WrestleMania 39.

Rocky Romero told Renee Paquette on “The Sessions” that New Japan “definitely” has surprises planned for Wrestle Kingdom 17.

