In the latest sign WWE is preparing for his return on the road to WrestleMania, Fightful reports Cody Rhodes (or, the site qualifies, “at the very least someone dressed up exactly like him”) was in Los Angeles recently filming a 2K commercial with The Miz. Johnny Gargano, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest & Bianca Belair were also there.

According to a tweet from a talent agent based in Japan, Sasha Banks “will be staying in Japan from the middle of this week.“ She’s taking meetings and hopes “to collaborate with Japanese brands.”

Regarding the recent rumor of an Edge vs. Finn Balor Hell in a Cell match at Royal Rumble, Xero News said their sources last indicated Edge was scheduled to return at February’s Elimination Chamber event in Montreal.

Regarding AEW’s new look for Dynamite and Rampage, Fightful’s Will Washington tweeted that they’ve been working on it for weeks already, including with wrestler “ID shots” being filmed over the weekend of Full Gear.

CJ “Lana” Perry made more money this year with her BrandArmy subscription site than she did during her best financial year in WWE, per Fightful Select.

