- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said “there’s something up” with William Regal’s AEW contract situation, and there’s “certainly a possibility” that he will leave AEW and return to WWE.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez elaborated on the matter, stating that he was “given sort of the indication” that this week’s angle with MJF turning on Regal was “the end of William Regal on AEW...that was writing him off the show.”
- Alvarez added that “the belief among people within WWE” is that when Regal signed with AEW, he had an agreement that he can go back to WWE if Triple H returns to power.
- CM Punk’s Instagram stories included a photo of his dog missing some teeth, leading some people to conclude that Punk’s camp was telling the truth about what happened in the backstage fight with The Elite at All Out 2022.
- According to WrestlingNews.co, WWE’s plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown women’s championship at next month’s Royal Rumble 2023 event. The site was also told that Rousey will go into WrestleMania 39 as champion.
- Fightful Select confirmed that Kevin Dunn was absent from Survivor Series 2022. However, Dunn is still with the company, and there are currently no plans for that to change.
