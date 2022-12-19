Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WrestlingNews.co claims an Edge vs. Finn Balor gimmick match is planned for Royal Rumble and that gimmick could be Hell in a Cell.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that STARDOM initially turned down a deal for Sasha Banks due to thinking it “wasn’t cost effective.”

Fightful Select says Kevin Owens was supposed to be featured during the SmackDown double tapings in Chicago but travel issues forced him to miss out.

They also say rumors of Goldberg signing a new WWE deal aren’t true, and his current deal is up at the end of the year with no matches remaining on it.

Though one source told Dave Meltzer that Riddle had not been sent to rehab by WWE and was just “taking time off because of pressure of going through a divorce,” he wrote in the WON that neither WWE or his sources that are “closest” to Riddle have commented, and that talent believe Riddle was sent to rehab. Sean Ross Sapp also tweeted he heard the rehab story was accurate, and has seen things which back it up.

