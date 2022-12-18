Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 36 results & Week 37 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Dec. 11-17 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, New Japan’s Tag League Finals show, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

The promo was great, but never forget he speared that man right out of his loafers after he was done.

Absolute was one of a handful of performers who didn’t work on Sat., Dec. 10 who made out latest Rankings. He was joined by the Uciest of the Ucey, and the Impact World champ (who was representing for himself and Mike Bailey for their epic clash on the Dec. 8 episode).

Final Battle and Deadline gave us the rest of the list, led by the new Ring of Honor World champion and closed out by the first ever Iron Survivors.

In between we had the new ROH and NXT Tag champs, where one member of each team got more support then their partner.

Not sure I’ve ever seen votes get spread around as much as they were last week. Which is great, because it means there’s a lot of wrestling happening that people are enjoying! But it also means that poll troll favorite Luke Gallows was only one of several performers who racked up votes but couldn’t crack the top ten...

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 37

1. Ricky Starks

2. Claudio Castagnoli

3. Mark Briscoe

4. Xavier Woods

5. (tie) Kofi Kingston

5. (tie) Sami Zayn

7. Jay Briscoe

8. Grayson Waller

9. Roxanne Perez

10. Josh Alexander

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the Swiss Superman finally broke free from the pack who’ve been tied at 29 points for weeks, making it so there are just 10 people in our Top 10...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Dec. 10

1. Jon Moxley - 117

2. Sami Zayn - 113.5

3. MJF - 76

4. Wardlow - 56

5. CM Punk - 54

6. Dax Harwood - 41.5

7. Gunther - 40

8. Claudio Castagnoli - 38

9. Roman Reigns - 32

10. Orange Cassidy - 31.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.