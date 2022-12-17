Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- WrestlingNews.co heard there have been discussions at WWE about doing a “Pitch Black” match at Royal Rumble: “The source did not have any more details on the structure/rules of the match but one source in the company believes that the match is for Bray Wyatt.”
- Regarding Vince McMahon’s potential return to WWE, Dave Meltzer writes in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the talent is happier with him gone, and “the general feeling within the company is that things are so much better without McMahon there.”
- According to The Observer, people in WWE believe that Sasha Banks will eventually return to the company, but they have no idea when it will happen.
- While it looks like we know what Sasha’s next move is, the WON says it’s been quiet with regards to the woman she walked out of WWE with, Naomi: “Nothing has been said about her. We were told that she has to make a decision” between staying home, returning to WWE without Banks, or wrestling elsewhere.
- Fightful mentions that WWE plans to make sure the Dec. 30 episode of SmackDown featuring the return of John Cena is a must-watch event.
- Regarding reports Matt Riddle was sent to rehab by WWE after failing a second drug test, Meltzer notes that the company’s handling of Riddle’s situation doesn’t line up with their existing Wellness Policy: “... either WWE has secretly changed its policy or something doesn’t add up.”
- Tony Khan always planned for Chris Jericho to drop the Ring of Honor World title back to Claudio Castagnoli at Final Battle, but TBS Senior Vice-President Sam Linsky was originally against Jericho appearing on PPV for a brand other than AEW, per Meltzer. At one point, Khan changed his plans to do the change at Full Gear, but eventually management came around.
