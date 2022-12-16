He’s in a couple cult classics that had wide releases like MacGruber (also a personal fave) and his most recent movie gig, Terrifier 2. But for most of his acting career, Chris Jericho has been a straight-to-DVD/streaming king.

Jericho’s next project will probably get most of its views on a television screen, too. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be a ton of b-movie fun. It sounds like it to us, anyway. We’re also amazed it took Jericho, or anyone, this long to give us a horror flick that centers on independent wrestling promotion.

That’s what we’ve got coming our way in the cleverly titled Dark Match. Deadline had the scoop earlier today. Production recently wrapped in Edmonton, and Jericho is an executive producer as well as the film’s star. Here’s a synopsis:

A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match.

Dark Match is written and directed by Lowell Dean, the man behind the better-than-it-has-any-right-to-be 2014 horror comedy Wolfcop. Jericho’s co-stars include Transplant’s Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg from The Walking Dead, The Vampire Diaries’ Sara Canning, Michael Eklund of Wynonna Earp fame, and Jonathan Cherry from another Canadian gem, Goon.