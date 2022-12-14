Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Sean Ross Sapp said the WWE higher ups he’s talked to recently have “indicated to us they want nothing to do” with Vince McMahon returning to the company.

With the Wall Street Journal’s report that Vince McMahon is considering making a comeback to WWE, the stock price dropped. PW Insider speculates the company may be forced to make a statement if it gets any worse. They also echoed Sapp’s words that all the people they talked to at WWE don’t want McMahon back.

Insider also says WWE filed a trademark on “WWE King and Queen of the Ring” recently and it looks like it’s for a show of some sort.

A user on r/SquaredCircle figured out a Nikki Cross Instagram story that seemed to tease the return of Sanity. There’s been talk of Eric Young making his return to WWE recently.

For what it’s worth, Arn Anderson said on AdFreeShows.com that he’s under contract to AEW for another year-and-a-half and he misspoke saying otherwise. He hopes to continue contributing as long as possible.

