- Matt Riddle was written off television because he failed a drug test and is being sent to rehab, sources told Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net. This is apparently Riddle’s second failed test. His first one led to the SummerSlam injury angle that put his feud with Seth Rollins on hold — not the “creative adjustments” that were reported at the time.
- Court documents obtained by David Bixenspan also indicate the tests and time off could be related to Riddle’s divorce case.
- “Someone who is familiar with the creative plans” told WrestlingNews.co that Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther is currently planned for WrestleMania 39.
- Fightful Select reports recent main roster storyline pitches have involved NXT’s Von Wagner and Cameron Grimes, an indication their call-ups are being discussed. The report also says WWE plans to have a steady flow of talent from NXT to the main roster, cutting down on the number of people who spend a long time in NXT.
- Karl Anderson’s NEVER Openweight title defense on Wednesday won’t be his last New Japan appearance, per PW Insider. NJPW’s long had plans for Anderson to have a “strong role” at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in a singles match, and WWE, New Japan & The Good Brothers were able to work out a deal that wouldn’t require those plans to change.
- WWE officials are very happy with the buzz around NXT’s Sol Ruca after her finishing move from Level Up went viral, according to Fightful.
