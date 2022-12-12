Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Although PW Insider didn’t know if Sasha Banks would be appearing on the actual Wrestle Kingdom 17 show for New Japan, the Observer says she is scheduled to be a part of the live show.

This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter said there is talk in WWE of “splitting up the titles so Raw has a world champion” after WrestleMania 39.

For what it’s worth, Shawn Michaels said on the Deadline post-event media call that he hopes to have The New Day representing the NXT tag team titles on SmackDown and to have them on the Vengeance Day event in Charlotte next February.

The Observer mentions Sheamus is “banged up but working through it.”

During a recent episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle said he was the one who pitched WWE on celebrating his birthday on SmackDown in Pittsburgh. Obviously they went for it.

From the WON: “Multiple people have noted to us in the past week that there was discussion regarding having MJF be the lead face coming out of Full Gear.”

