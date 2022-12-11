Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 35 results & Week 36 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Dec. 4-10 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, ROH Final Battle, NXT Deadline, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

More like NOW, amirite?

The WWE World Cup winner outpaced a field which included two favorites who were doing what they do best (being Ucey, running their mouth), a pissed off returning cowboy, and the Cup runner-up.

In the back half of the Top 10, things got started with a returnee with a shiny — some say the shiniest — wizard, and The Man coming back around.

He wiped his hands of an old friend, got a win back by beating another Bloodliner, and finished eight. That was right in front of a psycho who earned a Raw contract.

Can’t remember if our tenth place finisher bled during the week in question, but I know people complained online about it if he did.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 35

1. Ricochet

2. Sami Zayn

3. MJF

4. Hangman Page

5. Santos Escobar

6. Tegan Nox

7. Becky Lynch

8. Kevin Owens

9. Dexter Lumis

10. Jon Moxley

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where Sami Uso joined the triple digit point club, and a Cowboy rode into the tenth place logjam...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Dec. 3

1. Jon Moxley - 117

2. Sami Zayn - 108

3. MJF - 76

4. Wardlow - 56

5. CM Punk - 54

6. Dax Harwood - 41.5

7. Gunther - 40

8. Roman Reigns - 32

9. Orange Cassidy - 31.5

10. (tie) Will Ospreay - 29

10. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

10. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

10. (tie) Hangman Page - 29

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.