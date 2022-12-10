The ROH Final Battle PPV was a newsworthy show with several title changes. Claudio Castagnoli regained the ROH World Championship from Chris Jericho in the main event. The Briscoes became 13-time ROH tag champs by beating FTR. There were also three new champions crowned on the undercard.

Athena conquered Mercedes Martinez to win the ROH Women’s World Championship. The Fallen Goddess tried to manipulate Martinez. It didn’t work at first, but Athena made sure she found success. Athena ripped off the turnbuckle pad in a fit of frustration. She grabbed the referee knowing Martinez would step in. Athena tried to shove Martinez into the exposed steel, but the OG Badass stopped short. Athena went to a backup plan to dropkick Martinez into the corner. Martinez’s head collided into the metal. Athena closed with the O-Face flying stunner for victory.

Prince Nana led the Embassy into gold by assisting Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona in victory. Dalton Castle & The Boys entered holding the ROH World Six-Man Championship, and they used peacock power for flashy offense. The Embassy’s muscle game took over in the end. Nana caused a timely distraction, and Liona launched Boy (Brent Tate) into Castle. The Gates of Agony lifted Tate into the air for a powerbomb from Cage to win the titles.

Wheeler Yuta made the Blackpool Combat Club proud by winning the ROH Pure Championship from nemesis Daniel Garcia. The sports entertainer was in charge for much of the match. Garcia outsmarted Yuta to use all three rope-breaks early. The professional wrestler rallied down the stretch for a piledriver. When that didn’t keep Garcia down, Yuta unloaded hammering elbows until Gracia was knocked out.

In other championship action, Samoa Joe took care of business to retain the ROH World Television Championship. The King of Television finished Juice Robinson with a Musclebuster.

Get full results for Final Battle here. Catch the PPV replay on Bleacher Report and Fite TV , depending on your location.

What’s your reaction to the new lineup of ROH champions?