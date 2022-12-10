Post-show media scrums have become a staple of Tony Khan-booked & promoted events, and today’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view (PPV) from Arlington, Texas is no exception.

Five of the six titles on the line at Final Battle changed hands, so storyline-wise, this was an eventful show (you can catch up on everything that happened in our results post here, and stay tuned for more coverage from Manolo as the night goes on). Will the news that follows be as big? Khan hinted that he may have more to say about ROH’s television/streaming future after his Dec. 10 PPV, so that’s the main thing we’ll be paying attention to. But you never know what might happen at an AEW/ROH scrum.

So click play up above and get ready for reactions to an eventful Final Battle, and hints of what’s to come for Ring of Honor.